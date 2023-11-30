Kroger: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Kroger Co. (KR) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $646 million. The Cincinnati-based…

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Kroger Co. (KR) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $646 million.

The Cincinnati-based company said it had net income of 88 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 95 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The supermarket chain posted revenue of $33.96 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $33.89 billion.

Kroger expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.50 to $4.60 per share.

