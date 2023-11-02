Kratos: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) on Thursday reported…

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.6 million in its third quarter.

The Round Rock, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 12 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The military contractor posted revenue of $274.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $251.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Kratos said it expects revenue in the range of $237 million to $257 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1 billion to $1.02 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KTOS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KTOS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.