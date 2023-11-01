Kraft Heinz: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $262 million.…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $262 million.

On a per-share basis, the company that operates out of Chicago and Pittsburgh, said it had net income of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 72 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The maker of Oscar Mayer meats, Jell-O pudding and Velveeta cheese posted revenue of $6.57 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.7 billion.

Kraft Heinz expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.91 to $2.99 per share.

