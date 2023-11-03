Koppers: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) on Friday reported earnings of $26.3 million in its third…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) on Friday reported earnings of $26.3 million in its third quarter.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had net income of $1.22 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.32 per share.

The maker of chemicals, carbon compounds and wood treatment products posted revenue of $550.4 million in the period.

Koppers expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.35 to $4.55 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KOP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KOP

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.