Kontoor: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) on Thursday reported net income of $59.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Greensboro, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $1.05. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.22 per share.

The maker of Wrangler and Lee apparel posted revenue of $654.5 million in the period.

Kontoor expects full-year earnings to be $4.50 per share.

