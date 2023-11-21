Live Radio
Kohl’s: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 21, 2023, 7:10 AM

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $59 million.

On a per-share basis, the Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 53 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The department store operator posted revenue of $4.05 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.1 billion.

Kohl’s expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.30 to $2.70 per share.

