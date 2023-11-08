Kodiak Gas: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MONTGOMERY, Texas (AP) — MONTGOMERY, Texas (AP) — Kodiak Gas Services Inc. (KGS) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of…

MONTGOMERY, Texas (AP) — MONTGOMERY, Texas (AP) — Kodiak Gas Services Inc. (KGS) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $21.8 million.

The Montgomery, Texas-based company said it had profit of 28 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The provider of oil and gas infrastructure services posted revenue of $231 million in the period.

