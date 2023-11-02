Knowles: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ITASCA, Ill. (AP) — ITASCA, Ill. (AP) — Knowles Corp. (KN) on Thursday reported net income of $16.6 million in…

ITASCA, Ill. (AP) — ITASCA, Ill. (AP) — Knowles Corp. (KN) on Thursday reported net income of $16.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Itasca, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The maker acoustic components such as microphones posted revenue of $175.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Knowles expects its per-share earnings to range from 27 cents to 31 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $210 million to $220 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KN

