Live Radio
Home » Latest News » KLX Energy Services: Q3…

KLX Energy Services: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 6, 2023, 5:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) on Monday reported earnings of $7.6 million in its third quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 47 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 51 cents per share.

The service provider to oil and natural gas producers posted revenue of $220.6 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KLXE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KLXE

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up