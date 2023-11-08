Kinross Gold: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $109.7 million. On a…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $109.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The gold mining company posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period.

