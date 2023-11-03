Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Kineta: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 3, 2023, 4:06 PM

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Kineta, Inc. (KA) on Friday reported a loss of $5.4 million in its third quarter.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents per share.

