Kimball Electronics: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

JASPER, Ind. (AP) — JASPER, Ind. (AP) — Kimball Electronics Inc. (KE) on Monday reported profit of $10.8 million in…

Listen now to WTOP News

JASPER, Ind. (AP) — JASPER, Ind. (AP) — Kimball Electronics Inc. (KE) on Monday reported profit of $10.8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Jasper, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 43 cents.

The electronics manufacturing services company posted revenue of $438.1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KE

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.