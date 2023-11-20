Keysight: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings…

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $226 million.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Rosa, California-based company said it had profit of $1.28. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and restructuring costs, came to $1.99 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.87 per share.

The electronic measurement technology company posted revenue of $1.31 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.3 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.06 billion, or $5.91 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.46 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, Keysight expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.53 to $1.59.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

