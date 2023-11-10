Kentucky First Federal: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAZARD, Ky. (AP) — HAZARD, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB) on Friday reported a loss of $175,000…

HAZARD, Ky. (AP) — HAZARD, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB) on Friday reported a loss of $175,000 in its fiscal first quarter.

The Hazard, Kentucky-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $3.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.7 million.

