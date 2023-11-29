Live Radio
Kenon: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Kenon: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 29, 2023, 7:58 AM

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Kenon Holdings Ltd. (KEN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $205 million in its third quarter.

The Singapore-based company said it had a loss of $3.83 per share.

The holding company posted revenue of $229 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KEN

