Kellanova: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — Kellanova (K) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $269 million.

The Battle Creek, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 78 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.03 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The the maker of Pringles and other snacks posted revenue of $3.94 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.02 billion.

