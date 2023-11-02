KBR: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — KBR Inc. (KBR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $21 million in its third…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — KBR Inc. (KBR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $21 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 75 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The the engineering, construction company posted revenue of $1.77 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.78 billion.

KBR expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.76 to $2.96 per share, with revenue in the range of $6.9 billion to $7.1 billion.

