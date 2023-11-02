Karyopharm Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) on Thursday reported a loss of $34.5 million…

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) on Thursday reported a loss of $34.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Newton, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 28 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $36 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $37.3 million.

