Kandi Tech: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

JINHUA, China (AP) — JINHUA, China (AP) — Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) on Wednesday reported earnings of $869,000 in…

Listen now to WTOP News

JINHUA, China (AP) — JINHUA, China (AP) — Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) on Wednesday reported earnings of $869,000 in its third quarter.

The Jinhua, China-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share.

The electric and all-terrain vehicle maker posted revenue of $36.4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KNDI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KNDI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.