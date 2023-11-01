VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Kaman: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 1, 2023, 5:28 PM

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (AP) — BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Kaman Corp. (KAMN) on Wednesday reported profit of $1.5 million in its third quarter.

The Bloomfield, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The industrial distribution aircraft components company posted revenue of $183 million in the period.

Kaman expects full-year earnings in the range of 40 cents to 60 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $765 million to $775 million.

