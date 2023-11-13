Kamada: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) on Monday reported profit of $3.2 million in its…

REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) on Monday reported profit of $3.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rehovot, Israel-based company said it had profit of 6 cents.

The biopharmaceutical posted revenue of $37.9 million in the period.

Kamada expects full-year revenue in the range of $138 million to $146 million.

