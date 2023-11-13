KALA BIO: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — KALA BIO, Inc. (KALA) on Monday reported a loss of $8.7 million…

ARLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — KALA BIO, Inc. (KALA) on Monday reported a loss of $8.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $3.41.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.15 per share.

