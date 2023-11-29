JOYY: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — JOYY Inc. (YY) on Wednesday reported profit of $72.9 million in its third quarter.…

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — JOYY Inc. (YY) on Wednesday reported profit of $72.9 million in its third quarter.

The Singapore-based company said it had profit of $1.86 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time items, were $1.22 per share.

The social media company posted revenue of $567.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, JOYY said it expects revenue in the range of $551 million to $579 million.

