Live Radio
Home » Latest News » JOYY: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

JOYY: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 29, 2023, 7:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — JOYY Inc. (YY) on Wednesday reported profit of $72.9 million in its third quarter.

The Singapore-based company said it had profit of $1.86 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time items, were $1.22 per share.

The social media company posted revenue of $567.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, JOYY said it expects revenue in the range of $551 million to $579 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on YY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/YY

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up