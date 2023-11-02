Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Jones Lang LaSalle: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 2, 2023, 8:22 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. (JLL) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $59.7 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of $1.23 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.01 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.35 per share.

The financial and professional services company posted revenue of $5.11 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.1 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JLL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JLL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

