Jones Lang LaSalle: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. (JLL) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $59.7 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of $1.23 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.01 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.35 per share.

The financial and professional services company posted revenue of $5.11 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.1 billion.

