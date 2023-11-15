J&J Snack Foods: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (AP) — PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (AP) — J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of…

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (AP) — PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (AP) — J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $30.4 million.

The Pennsauken, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.57 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.73 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.69 per share.

The drink and snack maker posted revenue of $443.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $419.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $78.9 million, or $4.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.56 billion.

