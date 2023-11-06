JELD-WEN: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $43.8 million.…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $43.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 51 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 53 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.01 billion.

JELD-WEN expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.25 billion to $4.35 billion.

