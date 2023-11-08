Jazz: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $146.8 million. The…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $146.8 million.

The Dublin-based company said it had net income of $2.14 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were $4.84 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.90 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $972.1 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $969.5 million.

Jazz expects full-year earnings in the range of $18.15 to $19 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.75 billion to $3.88 billion.

