Jamf Holding: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $32.3 million in its third quarter.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 8 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $142.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Jamf Holding said it expects revenue in the range of $148 million to $149 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $557.9 million to $558.9 million.

