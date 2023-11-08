James River Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR) on Tuesday reported earnings of $19.6…

On a per-share basis, the Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of 45 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time items, came to 48 cents per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $233.4 million in the period.

