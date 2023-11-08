James Hardie: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — James Hardie Industries PLC (JHX) on Tuesday reported earnings of $151.7 million in its…

DUBLIN (AP) — James Hardie Industries PLC (JHX) on Tuesday reported earnings of $151.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had net income of 34 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 41 cents per share.

The fiber cement maker posted revenue of $998.8 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JHX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JHX

