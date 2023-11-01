VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Jakks: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 1, 2023, 5:46 PM

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Jakks Pacific Inc. (JAKK) on Wednesday reported net income of $47.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Monica, California-based company said it had net income of $4.53. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.75 per share.

The toymaker posted revenue of $309.7 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JAKK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JAKK

