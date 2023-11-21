Jacobs Solutions: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $149.4 million. On…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $149.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of $1.24. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and amortization costs, were $1.90 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.02 per share.

The construction and technical services company posted revenue of $4.29 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.14 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $665.8 million, or $5.30 per share. Revenue was reported as $16.35 billion.

Jacobs Solutions expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.70 to $8.20 per share.

