Jackson Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) on Wednesday reported net income of $2.77 billion in its third quarter.

The Lansing, Michigan-based company said it had profit of $33.35 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $3.80 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $2.61 billion in the period.

