Jack Henry: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MONETT, Mo. (AP) — MONETT, Mo. (AP) — Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $101.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Monett, Missouri-based company said it had net income of $1.39.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.29 per share.

The payment processsing company posted revenue of $571.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $564.4 million.

Jack Henry expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.98 to $5.04 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.21 billion to $2.23 billion.

