Ituran: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AZOOR, Israel (AP) — AZOOR, Israel (AP) — Ituran Location & Control Ltd. (ITRN) on Monday reported earnings of $12.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Azoor, Israel-based company said it had net income of 63 cents.

The maker of tracking and communications technology for vehicles posted revenue of $81.1 million in the period.

