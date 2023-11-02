ITT: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — ITT Corp. (ITT) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $110.8 million. The…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — ITT Corp. (ITT) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $110.8 million.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $1.34 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.37 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.27 per share.

The supplier of parts and services to a wide variety of industries posted revenue of $822.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $809.9 million.

ITT expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.15 to $5.21 per share.

