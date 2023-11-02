Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » ITT: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ITT: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 2, 2023, 6:44 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — ITT Corp. (ITT) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $110.8 million.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $1.34 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.37 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.27 per share.

The supplier of parts and services to a wide variety of industries posted revenue of $822.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $809.9 million.

ITT expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.15 to $5.21 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ITT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ITT

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up