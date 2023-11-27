Is Oil and Gas Production a Good Career Path?

A career in oil and gas production may be worth considering. But it’s also a field impacted by rising environmental…

A career in oil and gas production may be worth considering. But it’s also a field impacted by rising environmental awareness and the unprecedented growth of the renewable energy sector around the globe.

Here’s what to know about working in this field, including typical salaries, educational requirements and what it’s like on the job.

Should You Pursue a Career in Oil and Gas Production?

Deciding whether to pursue a career in oil and gas production is a personal choice, but it’s a path worth exploring.

Here’s why: Despite the growing interest in environmentally friendly energy sources, the oil and gas industry remains a top source of energy jobs in the United States. According to a study commissioned by the American Petroleum Institute and prepared by PricewaterhouseCoopers, the industry supported 10.8 million jobs in 2021. That was 5.4% of total U.S. employment. It also contributed nearly $1.8 trillion to the U.S. economy that year.

According to the International Energy Agency, global oil demand is set to rise to a record 102.9 million barrels per day in 2024.

Besides its steady growth, the oil and gas field is one of the highest-paying sub-industries in energy, with various roles paying over six figures annually. Of course, a high salary should not be the only reason you choose to pursue a career in oil and gas production, but it’s certainly an attractive feature.

Most In-Demand Careers in Oil and Gas Production

With oil and gas supplying close to 11 million jobs in the U.S., securing a job in this industry may open the door to abundant opportunities. Here are some of the most in-demand careers in oil and gas production.

Petroleum Engineer

Petroleum engineers are highly skilled professionals responsible for designing and implementing methods for extracting oil and gas from reservoirs beneath the earth’s surface. They play an indispensable role in optimizing extraction processes and ensuring efficient resource recovery while adhering to environmental standards. Petroleum engineers must have a four-year college degree in engineering, preferably in petroleum engineering.

Median Salary: $131,800

Job Growth Potential: 2%

Chemical Engineer

Chemical engineers in the oil and gas industry are mainly responsible for processing samples taken from the field, ensuring that correct chemicals are used to transform crude oil into a usable form and proposing solutions to drilling-related environmental issues. To become a chemical engineer, you’ll need a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering.

Median Salary: $106,260

Job Growth Potential: 8%

Petroleum Geoscientist

Petroleum geoscientists are a type of geoscientist who search for oil and gas deposits suitable for commercial extraction. Some of their job duties involve visiting different locations across the world to collect samples, estimating the size of oil and gas deposits and developing extraction sites. They often work closely with petroleum engineers to find new sources of oil and gas. To become a petroleum geoscientist, you must have a bachelor’s degree in geoscience. A related field, such as physical science, could also work.

Median Salary: $87,480

Job Growth Potential: 5%

Environmental Engineer

Environmental engineers in the oil and gas industry are responsible for mitigating the environmental impact of extraction and processing activities. Using their expertise in environmental conservation, these engineers design systems to help prevent or remediate any hazards to the environment and minimize the oil and gas industry’s carbon footprint.

Median Salary: $96,530

Job Growth Potential: 6%

Education Requirements for Oil and Gas Production Careers

Education requirements for careers in oil and gas production vary depending on the specific role.

Entry-level workers, such as field welders or truck drivers, typically require a high school diploma and on-the-job training. For more specialized roles, such as petroleum engineers, geoscientists or environmental engineers, you may need a bachelor’s degree in engineering, geology or a related field. Some advanced positions, such as managerial or supervisory roles, may even require a master’s degree in a relevant discipline and previous industry experience.

It’s worth noting that most of the in-demand and top-paying jobs in this industry are often not entry-level and may require a four-year college education or more.

Pros and Cons of Careers in Oil and Gas Production

While careers in oil and gas production have their perks, they also come with a few downsides. Before diving head first into your job hunt, consider the pros and cons of the oil and gas sector to help you make the most informed decision.

Pros of Working in Oil and Gas Production

— Career advancement opportunities. “Many oil and gas companies are investing heavily in their workforce, often urging employees to learn and develop new skills in order to drive innovation across the entire sector,” said Molly Determan, president of the Energy Workforce & Technology Council, in an email.

— High earning potential. Certain positions within the oil and gas industry, especially those requiring specialized skills such as petroleum engineers and geoscientists, offer lucrative salaries and comprehensive benefits packages. If you’re looking to break six figures early in your career, a job in the oil and gas sector could help you reach that goal.

— Travel and international job opportunities. Since field roles such as petroleum geoscientists and drilling engineers have to extract oil and gas on-site, they often involve travel for work. If you’re excited by the opportunity to work on projects worldwide and gain exposure to different cultures, a career in the oil and gas industry could be a good fit. But for those who prefer to stay in one location, constant travel can be a downside.

Cons of Working in Oil and Gas Production

— Environmental concerns. Oil and gas extraction and processing activities can contribute to pollution, habitat disruption and greenhouse gas emissions. If you don’t want to grapple with the ethical and environmental implications of your work, you may want to look into greener subindustries within the energy field.

— Risky work conditions. Oil and gas production jobs often involve working with heavy machinery, hazardous chemicals and extreme weather conditions. If not careful, workers could risk exposure to toxic substances and accidents on sites.

— Lack of stability. The oil and gas industry is known for its cyclical nature, influenced by factors such as global economic conditions and fluctuations in oil prices, and could result in layoffs and cutbacks during industry downturns.

Tips for Pursuing a Career in Oil and Gas Production

Fulfill the basic education requirements. Fulfilling the basic education requirements is the first step to pursuing a career in oil and gas production. For entry-level positions, a high school diploma may be enough. But if you’re interested in more technical or specialized roles like petroleum geoscientist or chemical engineer, you’ll need at least a bachelor’s degree in the relevant field.

Gain entry-level experience. “If you’re new to the workforce, consider positions that can provide valuable opportunities to shadow and assist supervisors and gain practical experience, like assistants or technicians,” Determan said. You could also explore internship or apprenticeship opportunities offered by oil and gas companies. This way, you could gain practical experience, build your resume and decide whether the industry is the right fit for you before pursuing it full-time.

Build your network. “Networking is instrumental in any industry, and oil and gas are no exception,” said Brian Vander Waal, a career counselor, in an email. “By building a solid network, you open doors to mentorship, job opportunities and industry insights in the oil and gas production industry,” he added. To start making meaningful connections within the field, Vander Waal suggests that you participate in opportunities such as industry-related events, conferences and professional organizations. Some professional associations he recommends checking out include:

— Society of Petroleum Engineers

— American Association of Petroleum Geologists

— International Association of Drilling Contractors

— American Petroleum Institute

— Women’s Energy Network

Besides attending events and joining organizations, leveraging platforms like LinkedIn to connect with professionals already established in the field can also be a great way to build your network. By proactively putting yourself out there — whether online or offline — and fostering meaningful connections, you pave the way for a smoother and more successful career transition.

Future-Proof Your Career by Upskilling

“Technology has always been a driver in the industry, from hydraulic fracturing to now with many companies utilizing artificial intelligence and computer modeling to predict not only where but how to drill for oil safely and efficiently,” Determan said. To future-proof your career and remain competitive in the ever-evolving oil and gas production sector, take the time to upskill yourself by gaining technical skills in areas such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, cybersecurity and blockchain development. If your current employer already offers relevant upskilling programs, take advantage of them.

Remember, while the oil and gas industry is still booming today, it could look completely different by 2050. The same is true for most other sectors. So, if you have not already, now is the time to proactively position yourself for long-term career success.

