Iron Mountain: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations.

The Portsmouth, New Hampshire-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $290.1 million, or 99 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $91 million, or 31 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, posted revenue of $1.39 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.41 billion.

Iron Mountain expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $3.91 to $4 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.5 billion to $5.6 billion.

