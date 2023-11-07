IRobot: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — IRobot Corp. (IRBT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $79.2 million in…

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — IRobot Corp. (IRBT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $79.2 million in its third quarter.

The Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $2.86 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.82 per share.

The robotics technology company posted revenue of $186.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IRBT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IRBT

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.