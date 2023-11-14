Iridex: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Iridex Corp. (IRIX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.8…

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Iridex Corp. (IRIX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.8 million in its third quarter.

The Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share.

The medical laser company posted revenue of $12.9 million in the period.

