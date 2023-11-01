IQVIA: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $303 million.…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $303 million.

On a per-share basis, the Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $1.63. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.49 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.46 per share.

The clinical testing company posted revenue of $3.74 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.78 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, IQVIA expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.79 to $2.86.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.77 billion to $3.8 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

IQVIA expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.16 to $10.23 per share, with revenue ranging from $14.89 billion to $14.92 billion.

