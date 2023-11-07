Iovance Biotherapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN CARLOS, Calif. (AP) — SAN CARLOS, Calif. (AP) — Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

SAN CARLOS, Calif. (AP) — SAN CARLOS, Calif. (AP) — Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $113.8 million in its third quarter.

The San Carlos, California-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 46 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $469,000 in the period, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IOVA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IOVA

