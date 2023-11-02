Ionis Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) on Thursday reported a loss of $147 million…

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) on Thursday reported a loss of $147 million in its third quarter.

The Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.03 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.01 per share.

The drug discovery and development company posted revenue of $144 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $139.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IONS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IONS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.