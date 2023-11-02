Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Ionis Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 2, 2023, 7:18 AM

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) on Thursday reported a loss of $147 million in its third quarter.

The Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.03 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.01 per share.

The drug discovery and development company posted revenue of $144 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $139.4 million.

