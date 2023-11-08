Invitae: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Invitae Corp. (NVTA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $942.1 million in…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Invitae Corp. (NVTA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $942.1 million in its third quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of $3.42 per share. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs and amortization costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 30 cents per share.

The genetic testing company posted revenue of $121.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $121 million.

Invitae expects full-year revenue in the range of $480 million to $500 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVTA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVTA

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.