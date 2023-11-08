Intrepid Potash: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.2 million in its…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.2 million in its third quarter.

The Denver-based company said it had a loss of 56 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 53 cents per share.

The potash and fertilizer producer posted revenue of $54.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $46.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IPI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IPI

