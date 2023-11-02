Intra-Cellular: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) on Thursday reported a loss of $24.3 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) on Thursday reported a loss of $24.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 59 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $126.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $118.4 million.

