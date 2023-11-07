International Seaways: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — International Seaways, Inc. (INSW) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $97.9 million.…

The New York-based company said it had profit of $1.99 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.68 per share.

The company posted revenue of $241.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $218 million.

