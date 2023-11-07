International Money Express: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — International Money Express, Inc. (IMXI) on Tuesday reported net income of $14.8 million in…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — International Money Express, Inc. (IMXI) on Tuesday reported net income of $14.8 million in its third quarter.

The Miami-based company said it had profit of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, were 51 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $172.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, International Money Express expects its per-share earnings to range from 51 cents to 54 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $170 million to $181 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

