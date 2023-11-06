International Flavors: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $25 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 89 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The ingredients producer for food, cosmetics and consumer products industries posted revenue of $2.82 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.76 billion.

International Flavors expects full-year revenue in the range of $11.3 billion to $11.6 billion.

