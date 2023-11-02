InterDigital: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — InterDigital Inc. (IDCC) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $47.9 million.…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — InterDigital Inc. (IDCC) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $47.9 million.

The Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had net income of $1.72 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.13 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.

The wireless research and development company posted revenue of $140.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $98.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, InterDigital expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.17 to $1.29.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $102 million to $106 million for the fiscal fourth quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $103.6 million.

